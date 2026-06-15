South Africa: Jub Jub Accused of Kidnapping Driver and Firing Gun

· Police arrested Jub Jub after an e-hailing driver claimed he was forced into a vehicle and prevented from leaving.

· The driver escaped unharmed and reported the incident after a gun was allegedly fired during the confrontation.

Television presenter and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident in Edenvale.

The 45-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public.

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According to police, the incident happened on Sunday morning at about 7.30am.

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said an e-hailing driver had dropped off a woman at a home in Edenvale when he was confronted by Maarohanye.

Police said Maarohanye accused the driver of having a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

"It is alleged that the suspect confronted the e-hailing driver and accused him of being involved in a relationship with his girlfriend," said Mathe.

Police claim the driver was then forced into a vehicle and prevented from leaving.

During the confrontation, a firearm was allegedly fired in the driver's direction.

"The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving. During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver," said Mathe.

The driver managed to escape unharmed and drove straight to a nearby police station to report the matter.

Police acted quickly and arrested Maarohanye shortly afterwards.

He is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The investigation is continuing.

Maarohanye, who is widely known as Jub Jub, has previously made headlines for several legal battles.

Police have not released any further details about the case.