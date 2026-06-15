South Africa: Government Strengthens Migration Management

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has developed an implementation plan to strengthen migration management, focusing on improved border infrastructure, access to social services, registration of small businesses and informal traders, and a review of asylum and refugee procedures.

The IMC unveiled the plan during its media briefing on Sunday, following its establishment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to coordinate government's work on migration in South Africa.

The IMC is also tasked with overseeing the implementation of various interventions, as outlined during President Ramaphosa's address to the nation last Sunday, 7 June 2026.

The committee noted that several technical workstreams have been established to oversee areas including law enforcement, border management, legal and regulatory economic sectors, humanitarian welfare, social sectors, international relations, systems development and data integration, and communication and stakeholder management.

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IMC Chairperson, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the monitoring of the implementation plan will take place through weekly IMC meetings, receiving reports from workstreams and lead champions on the matters.

"Furthermore, the IMC will conduct oversight visits to confirm the received reports where needed, and this will be done in a transparent manner for accountability to the public," Kubayi said.

As part of ongoing consultations, the IMC will embark on stakeholder engagement sessions, starting on Monday, 15 July 2026, with virtual meetings with Chapter 9 institutions and Chapter 10 institutions.

On Wednesday, 17 June, the MIC will engage with traditional and Khoi-San leaders to gather input and provide updates on government's migration strategy.

"We will communicate other stakeholder engagements once they are confirmed. These engagements are meant to explain the plans and how government is addressing the matter and [to] receive feedback from these critical stakeholders," Kubayi said.

The committee also warned against the spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media, saying manipulated videos and false narratives have contributed to tensions in some communities and risk fuelling violence against foreign nationals.

While acknowledging public concerns about irregular migration and pressure on public services, government urged citizens to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully and to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out immigration enforcement functions.

"As government, we are fully aware of the impact of this challenge on our economic resources and the general strain this causes on the provision of social and economic services. All those who are protesting on our streets are within their constitutional right to do so.

"We must however, remind ourselves that constitutional rights are accompanied by obligations and responsibilities. One of these is peaceful protest and avoidance of violence and lawlessness in exercising these rights. Whatever march or protest is planned or undertaken should be within the confines of the law," Kubayi said.

The committee reiterated government's commitment to work hand in hand with all those involved in protests, including consistent engagements with organisers of the protests.

"We must safeguard and protect the safety of all South African citizens," she said.

The IMC maintained that South Africa's migration challenges will continue to be addressed through lawful, constitutional and humanitarian measures, while protecting national security and maintaining regional cooperation.

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It also disputed the false narrative that South Africa is inherently xenophobic or unwelcoming to people from outside our borders, stating that "South Africa has historically welcomed and continues to host people from diverse countries across the globe."

"Our nation remains deeply committed to the African Union Agenda 2063, which seeks to promote a better, more integrated Africa for all. As a constitutional democracy, we fully comply with international migration frameworks and remain a committed signatory to numerous global conventions that promote human dignity, equality, and the rule of law," she said.