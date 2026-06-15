Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for Unity As Nation Honours Nguvauva's Sacrifice

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the country must draw inspiration from the courage and unity demonstrated by Ombara Kahimemua Nguvauva, who was executed in 1986, and other freedom fighters.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the Battle of Otjunda at Okahandja on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah paid tribute to Nguvauva, describing him as a visionary and courageous leader who resisted German colonial occupation and defended the sovereignty of his people.

"Nguvauva warned indigenous communities about the dangers posed by colonial settlers and urged traditional leaders to stand united against the occupation of Namibian land."

She said Namibia's status as the 'land of the brave' is rooted in the sacrifices of leaders such as Nguvauva, who chose resistance over submission and ultimately paid with his life.

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Nandi-Ndaitwah urged citizens to protect the country's democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law and promote peaceful dialogue in resolving differences.

She also called on traditional authorities to prioritise the welfare of their communities and support development initiatives aligned with government priorities and the sixth National Development Plan.

The president reiterated the government's commitment to working closely with traditional leaders to strengthen social cohesion and ensure development reaches all parts of the country.

On the genocide negotiations with Germany, she said discussions on genocide, apology and reparations remain ongoing and expressed hope that a mutually acceptable understanding will be reached soon.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further encouraged Namibians to honour the memory of genocide victims and national heroes by promoting unity, reconciliation and a shared commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive nation.