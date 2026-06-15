Tanzania Clears 370 Hurdles As Private Sector Takes Bigger Role in Economy

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has eliminated more than 370 regulatory barriers and introduced tax measures aimed at making it easier for businesses to operate, as the government prepares to rely more heavily on the private sector to deliver its Development Vision 2050 targets.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Dennis Londo said the reforms are part of efforts to create a competitive business environment capable of supporting investment and industrial growth.

According to him, the changes come as the country set to begin implementing the 2026/27 national budget, which marks the start of the Development Vision 2050 agenda where private enterprises are expected to play a leading role.

"Nearly 70 per cent of the targets under Development Vision 2050 will depend on the performance and participation of private enterprises," Londo said.

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Therefore, he added: "The government recognises the role of businesses and service providers in driving economic growth and wants Tanzanians to become more active participants across the value chain."

Londo made the remarks during the Africa's Top 100 Homegrown Brands recognition event in Dar es Salaam, which brought together manufacturers and brand owners from across the continent.

For his part, event coordinator Deogratius Kilawe said the awards aim to promote competition among African companies while encouraging higher standards in products and services.

He further noted that the fourth edition attracted about 5,000 participants before being narrowed down to 500 companies from more than seven countries.

Kilawe explained that the initiative is helping raise the visibility of African brands and encouraging innovation within the continent's manufacturing sector.