South Africa: Activist Matthews Mabelane 'Probably Thrown Off Roof' of John Vorster Square, Inquest Told

14 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Juliana Moreira De Souza Tubini and Jessie Waldman

Matthews 'Mojo' Mabelane died in police custody 49 years ago, and a reopened inquest into his death reveals that the Security Branch's version of events on the day doesn't add up.

Nearly five decades after 22-year-old student activist Matthews "Mojo" Mabelane died in police custody on 15 February 1977, the reopened inquest at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg has challenged the official apartheid-era account of his death.

The original 1977 inquest into Matthews Mabelane's death accepted the official police narrative: that he fell from a 10th-floor window at John Vorster Square police headquarters in Johannesburg while trying to escape.

Detained without charge under the Terrorism Act, Mabelane's family was barred from asking questions or presenting independent evidence. Now, Judge Sandiswa Mfenyana is re-examining his death in apartheid police custody.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This reopened inquest contextualises Mabelane's death within a broader pattern of systemic abuse by the apartheid Security Branch, whose officers routinely subjected political activists to indefinite detention, brutal torture and murder.

During the original inquest, Warrant Officer Leana Viljoen -- the sole surviving Security Branch officer involved in the case -- claimed she was in Room 1008 when Mabelane attempted to escape. According to her testimony, Mabelane stepped out of the window and walked along a narrow exterior ledge before vanishing from her sight; colleagues later informed her that he had fallen to his death....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.