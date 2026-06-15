South Africa: SA's Small Business Engine Is Warming Up, but Funding Gaps Still Choke Growth

South Africa's small businesses are no longer locked in the same panic cycle that defined the years of load shedding, rising interest rates and brittle consumer demand, but the recovery now under way is uneven, careful and still vulnerable to another external shock.

"The story of SMEs in 2026 is no longer one of pure survival, but not yet one of full recovery either," says Trevor Gosling, CEO of SME funding platform Lula. "What we're seeing instead is measured optimism."

His guarded optimism is reflected in Lula's latest SME Pulse Report, which points to a 12-month improvement in affordability among its small business customers, supported by lower inflation, greater energy stability and an interest rate environment that had begun to ease at the time the report was compiled. "Businesses are becoming more deliberate about where they deploy capital, which opportunities they pursue, and how they protect cash flow," says Gosling.

The change in mood is not limited to Lula's data. Business Partners' latest SME Confidence Index shows that 81% of SMEs were confident their businesses would grow over the next year, up two percentage points from the previous quarter, while confidence that the South African economy would support business growth rose to 69%. "Overall, the data presents a balanced picture," says Jeremy Lang, managing director of Business Partners.

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