South Africa: Edwin 'Mzoli' Ngcawuzele of Mzoli's Place - 'The World Came, and This in Gugs Nogal'

13 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Herman Lategan

Athlete, entrepreneur and founder of Mzoli's Place, he ran the tracks of segregation-era Gugulethu with the same ferocious self-belief with which he built one of South Africa's most beloved institutions from a garage full of meat.

9 October 1954 - 6 June 2026

The man who lit the fires at Mzoli's Place is gone, but Cape Town will not easily forget him. Edwin Mzoli Ngcawuzele, 71, who died at his home in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 6 June, after a long stroke-related illness, was that rare figure: a man who turned forced removal, political sacrifice and a garage full of meat into one of the most joyful places this fractured country has known.

In his youth, he was a champion middle- and long-distance runner who refused to compete in the racially controlled sporting structures of his time, sacrificing sponsorships, national selection and any prospect of international competition in defence of a principle that cost him, in 1976, 10 weeks in detention; a self-made entrepreneur who built a backyard braai operation into a world-famous cultural landmark; and a man of such implacable stubbornness that even a stroke could not convince him to sit down.

He was born on 9 October 1954. In the 1960s, when Mzoli was still a boy, his family was displaced and forced to relocate to Gugulethu under the Group Areas Act. He told IOL in later years: "My family was displaced from the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.