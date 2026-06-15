South Africa: Dignity Is SA's Constitutional Inheritance, Not Its Weakness

opinion

Why constitutional pride belongs at the centre of the migration debate.

Rather than add another voice to the increasingly binary debate on migration, which now seems to attract fierce reactions with every new intervention, this piece takes a brief step back.

The question is not whether South Africa should have immigration enforcement, as it must. The more important question is what constitutional principles and values should guide that enforcement as the country moves beyond immediate controversy and toward the legislative future contemplated by the Cabinet-approved Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.

What is being exposed, both in government enforcement action and in the vigilante-style campaigns that have erupted in recent months, is something more fundamental than disagreement over migration numbers. It is the weakening of constitutional restraint. There are moments in national life when a country must decide whether its constitutional values are real commitments, or just ceremonial language. Few issues test those values more directly than immigration.

It is easy to defend dignity when there is no political pressure. It is much harder to defend it when unemployment is high, public frustration is rising, communities feel neglected, and migrants become convenient symbols of state failure. But that is precisely when constitutional principle matters most.

The pride...