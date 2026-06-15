Rwanda: Youth Minister Links Drug Abuse to Violence, Urges Artists to Lead By Example

Minister of Youth and Arts Dr. Abdallah Utumatwishima urged artists on Saturday, June 13, to avoid excessive alcohol use and drug abuse, saying the habits can fuel gender-based violence and other problems among young people.

He made the remarks during the second edition of the Rubavu Music Awards and Talent Detection in Rubavu District, a border town where, he said, the risk of illicit drug trafficking is a concern.

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The event recognizes established artists and emerging talent from the district.

Without pointing to any specific case, Utumatwishima said some artists are often led to believe alcohol or drugs help them feel confident or perform better on stage.

"You all look healthy. I have not seen anyone who is drunk or under the influence of drugs," he said. "When people are young, they get easily deceived by things such as alcohol and drug abuse. We have seen cases where artists abused their lovers or committed acts of violence under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

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He called on artists and youth to reject gender-based violence and choose discipline instead.

"Stay away from such behaviors," he said.

The minister's comments come as singer Yampano faces trial over allegations related to drug abuse and the assault of his girlfriend, along with accusations of battery, issuing threats and unlawfully confining a person.

Other cases involving entertainers have also reached the courts, with alcohol and drug use often cited among the contributing factors.

Brother Vital Ringuyeneza, executive director of Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle, which organizes the awards with Rubavu District, said this year's edition was built around talent development, violence prevention and mental health awareness.

"We want our youth to be disciplined," he said. "This platform is not only about music. It provides an opportunity to raise awareness about issues affecting young people, including harmful behaviors that can negatively impact their lives."

Rubavu DJ Selekta Dady also backed the minister's message, saying that while alcohol is common in entertainment circles, drug abuse and violence should never be accepted.

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"Being a celebrity or working in show business does not mean that we should engage in drug abuse," he said. "We should condemn such behavior because we have seen many talented artists whose careers were destroyed by excessive alcohol and drug use, leading to imprisonment or rehabilitation."