Rwanda: Where to Watch the World Cup in Kigali

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, with fans across the globe following the action from stadiums, homes, and public viewing venues.

In Kigali, several locations are screening matches throughout the tournament. Here are some of the main venues:

Kigali Convention Centre

Matches are shown on giant screens at Piazza Bar and the Rooftop. The venue has hosted major football screenings in the past and remains one of the city's most popular options for major football events.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Camp Kigali

Camp Kigali is screening matches throughout the tournament, from the opening match to the final on July 19. All 104 matches will be screened live on giant screens. The venue also features PlayStation gaming zones and foosball tables. Some matches will kick off between 1am and 4am Kigali time due to time differences with North America.

Zaria Court

Located in Remera, Zaria Court is screening matches at Azzurri Lounge on indoor and outdoor screens. The venue will also host football-themed activities during the tournament.

Mundi Centre

Located opposite RWANDEX in Gikondo, Mundi Center is showing matches on large screens at its Piazza area. Entry is typically fair, ranging between Rwf2,500 and Rwf3,000, redeemable on food and drinks. The venue also offers PlayStation gaming zones.

Kigali Universe

Situated in downtown Kigali, Kigali Universe is screening matches throughout the tournament on giant screens and has designated fan and gaming areas.