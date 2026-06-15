Rwanda: Where to Watch the World Cup in Kigali

15 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julienne Unogeye

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, with fans across the globe following the action from stadiums, homes, and public viewing venues.

In Kigali, several locations are screening matches throughout the tournament. Here are some of the main venues:

Kigali Convention Centre

Matches are shown on giant screens at Piazza Bar and the Rooftop. The venue has hosted major football screenings in the past and remains one of the city's most popular options for major football events.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Camp Kigali

Camp Kigali is screening matches throughout the tournament, from the opening match to the final on July 19. All 104 matches will be screened live on giant screens. The venue also features PlayStation gaming zones and foosball tables. Some matches will kick off between 1am and 4am Kigali time due to time differences with North America.

Zaria Court

Located in Remera, Zaria Court is screening matches at Azzurri Lounge on indoor and outdoor screens. The venue will also host football-themed activities during the tournament.

Mundi Centre

Located opposite RWANDEX in Gikondo, Mundi Center is showing matches on large screens at its Piazza area. Entry is typically fair, ranging between Rwf2,500 and Rwf3,000, redeemable on food and drinks. The venue also offers PlayStation gaming zones.

Kigali Universe

Situated in downtown Kigali, Kigali Universe is screening matches throughout the tournament on giant screens and has designated fan and gaming areas.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.