Rwanda: Experts On Why Ending Stigma Is Key to Tackling Drug Addiction

Stigma and discrimination remain among the biggest obstacles to addressing drug addiction, with experts warning that fear of judgment often prevents people from seeking help until their condition has caused serious harm to themselves, their families and communities.

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The concerns were raised during a two-day training and engagement workshop held in Kigali on May 28-29, which brought together journalists and social media influencers to strengthen their understanding of harms associated with drug use, harm reduction and available support services.

The training sought to equip media practitioners and digital content creators with evidence-based knowledge and reporting skills to help address misinformation, challenge stigma and discrimination, and promote informed public discourse on harms associated with drug use and recovery.

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Organised under the Tubiteho project by Health Development Initiative (HDI) and partners, with support from Expertise France, the workshop highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public perceptions and influencing public understanding of harms associated with drug use.

Participants explored how inaccurate reporting and harmful stereotypes can reinforce stigma, while responsible journalism can contribute to prevention efforts, public awareness and improved access to support services.

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The discussions come at a time when Rwanda is strengthening efforts to address harms associated with drug use through a public health approach that prioritises prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and harm reduction.

Experts say that while drug trafficking and abuse remain important law-enforcement concerns, addiction itself should increasingly be approached as a public health issue requiring treatment, rehabilitation and long-term support.

Addiction is a health condition

Experts stressed that addiction should be treated as a public health issue rather than a moral failing or criminal problem.

Antoine Hagenimana, the Senior Officer in charge of Management of Alcohol and Drug Use Disorders at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said addiction fundamentally alters brain function and often requires professional intervention.

"Drug addiction is a chronic condition, much like hypertension or diabetes. Once dependence develops, many people cannot overcome it on their own. They require continuous medical, psychological and social support to recover," he said.

ALSO READ: Early alcohol, cannabis use linked to teen mental health struggles in Rwanda

The 2022 Enable report, Prevalence of Drugs and Substance Abuse Among Adolescents: A Pilot Study in Seven Districts of Rwanda, underscores the public health challenges linked to substance use among young people.

This study confirms the association of drug abuse and mental health conditions as 3.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent of the youth in the seven districts met the diagnosis criteria for alcohol use disorder and non-alcoholic psychoactive substance use disorders, respectively.

While the figure may appear modest, experts say its impact on public health is significant and the actual burden is likely much higher. They noted that stigma, discrimination and fear of criminalisation often discourage people who use drugs from seeking treatment and support, leaving many outside formal health systems and official records.

As a result, available figures may capture only a fraction of those affected.

Hagenimana warned that the consequences extend beyond the individual, increasing risks of HIV infection, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, mental health complications and premature deaths.

Stigma keeps people away from treatment

Experts identified stigma as one of the most significant barriers to treatment and recovery, noting that people who use drugs are often labelled as criminals or social outcasts.

Dynamo Ndacyayisenga, the Director General of Kigali Mental Health Referral Centre, said supportive communities play a crucial role in helping people recover.

"If we support people without stigmatising them, they become more willing to seek help and remain committed to treatment. Recovery requires both professional intervention and a supportive environment," he said.

He urged the public to view drug addiction as a health condition requiring care rather than punishment.

"It is time to stop pushing them further to the margins of society. We should see them as people who deserve professional assistance, not simply as offenders or individuals lacking moral values."

ALSO READ: Drug abuse-related mental illnesses on the rise - MoH

Harm reduction and prevention

A major focus of the workshop was harm reduction, a public health approach aimed at reducing the health, social and economic harms associated with drug use.

Elvis Benimana, the Tubiteho Project Lead at HDI, said the approach complements prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

"Harm reduction is about reducing the risks and negative consequences associated with drug use. It goes beyond prevention by ensuring that people who are already using drugs remain connected to health services and opportunities for recovery," he said.

Participants learned about harm reduction interventions such as HIV prevention, testing, treatment and viral suppression support; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis; psychosocial support; overdose prevention and management; opioid agonist therapy (OAT); and referral pathways to additional health and social services.

Experts also highlighted the dangers of unsafe injection practices.

Findings from the 2025 national mapping study of people who use drugs revealed that 34 per cent of participants did not use a sterile needle during their last injection, while 23.6 per cent reported sharing needles with between three and five people.

The study also found an HIV prevalence of 12.3 per cent among people who use drugs, underscoring how unsafe injection practices continue to heighten vulnerability to HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and other blood-borne infections.

While advocating for harm reduction, experts emphasised that prevention remains essential. Drug use is often linked to factors such as peer pressure, trauma, unemployment, poverty, mental health challenges and family instability.

Participants were encouraged to promote stress management, resilience, self-efficacy and healthy coping mechanisms, particularly among young people who are more vulnerable to experimenting with drugs.

The 2022 Enable report further indicates that substance use often begins at an early age, with the mean age of first alcohol use estimated at 13.1 years and cannabis use at 16.8 years. It also identified family conflict, violence within the family, mental health challenges, school suspension and a family history of alcohol or drug problems among the factors associated with substance use among young people.

Illustrating the scale of the challenge among adolescents and young adults, the same report showed that 31.6 per cent had consumed alcohol during the 30 days preceding the survey, while 5.3 per cent reported cannabis use during the same period.

It involved 3,301 adolescents and young adults aged 13 to 24.

Researchers also found that alcohol use often begins at an early age, with the average age of first alcohol use estimated at 13 years.

Experts said the findings underscore the importance of early intervention, family support and sustained public awareness efforts to prevent substance use among young people.

ALSO READ: Alcoholism, absence of family time threaten stability of Rwandan families

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Media's role in changing perceptions

The training also explored how media coverage influences public attitudes toward drug use and recovery.

Participants were encouraged to adopt evidence-based and human rights-centred approaches when reporting on drug use, with experts warning that sensational reporting can reinforce harmful stereotypes and discourage people from seeking help.

Facilitators emphasised that journalists and social media influencers have a critical role to play in raising awareness about available harm reduction services, combating misinformation and reducing stigma, while promoting accurate information on harms associated with drug use and recovery.

Emelyne Mbabazi, a journalist with Radio/TV10, said the workshop transformed her understanding of addiction and recovery.

"I learned that harm reduction can give people an opportunity to begin their recovery journey without fear or pressure. Recovery happens step by step, and with the right support people can return to school, regain employment, support their families and rebuild their lives," she said.

For Franco Kabano, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Franco Models, the training underscored the importance of raising awareness about support services.

"Many people suffer in silence because they fear judgment. Knowing that there are organisations and professionals ready to help can encourage more people to seek assistance before the situation worsens," he said.

Rwanda, through the Ministry of Health, has taken significant steps to address the health and social consequences of drug use, including the introduction of opioid therapy (OAT) and the rollout of the specialized harm reduction services.

Currently, over 100 people are benefiting from these interventions, a signal that the country is moving in the right direction, even as the need continues to grow.