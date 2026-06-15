Rwanda: Inside Mechanism to Produce More Female Science Teachers

Persistent gender disparities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at upper secondary level continue to hinder efforts to increase the number of women pursuing science teaching careers, according to the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB).

ALSO READ: Officials decry low number of female teachers in higher education, TVET

Current statistics show that 58.7 per cent of female students in upper secondary school are enrolled in STEM subjects, compared to 76.1 per cent of their male counterparts.

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This gap narrows the pipeline of girls advancing to tertiary education in science and technology-related fields.

As a result, gender imbalances remain evident in higher education, where female students account for 47.5 per cent of enrolment, compared to 52.5 per cent for males.

At the University of Rwanda, female graduates represent just 34.7 per cent of STEM students.

ALSO READ: Teachers union calls for empowerment of female teachers

Addressing this gap is a key priority under the Education Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029, which seeks to expand opportunities for girls in tertiary education, ICT, STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes through scholarships and other incentives.

Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of REB, highlighted the Teaching Assistantships Project (TAP), a five-year initiative designed to nurture and empower more than 3,000 high-performing young people from 116 schools and encourage them to join the teaching profession.

"They were equipped with essential pedagogical, leadership, digital and life skills through intensive induction and refresher training," he said.

According to survey findings, 94 per cent of host teachers view Teaching Assistants as positive role models who inspire learners, while 92.2 per cent say collaboration with them has improved teaching practices.

Mbarushimana said the programme is already producing results, with some participants having entered the teaching profession.

"Some have already started teaching, and the feedback we are receiving is that their teaching methods are well appreciated in the schools where they work," he said.

The project is implemented by Inspire, Educate and Empower Rwanda (IEE Rwanda) in partnership with REB and funded by the Mastercard Foundation.

Survey results show that 97 per cent of school leaders believe TAP training and mentorship have positively influenced classroom practices. The same proportion reported improvements in student attendance, retention and pass rates linked to the programme.

Emmanuel Murenzi, Chief Executive Officer of IEE Rwanda, said that of the 3,000 secondary school graduates trained as Teaching Assistants, 1,298 applied for university education programmes, representing 48.8 per cent of all participants.

"Out of those who applied, 561 were admitted, resulting in an overall admission rate of about 21 per cent," he said, noting that more incentives are needed to increase enrolment in teacher education programmes.

The programme has also recorded strong female participation. Of the 3,000 Teaching Assistants, 1,858 are women. Among them, 912 applied for university education courses, accounting for 49.1 per cent of applications, while 377 secured admission.

The figures suggest that although female participation in applications is relatively strong, available opportunities remain insufficient to meet demand.

According to the survey, former Teaching Assistants have gone on to hold leadership positions in higher learning institutions, while others have established non-governmental organisations supporting vulnerable communities.

Murenzi commended ongoing efforts to advance gender equity under the Education Sector Strategic Plan, which aims to promote more inclusive access to higher education and increase girls' participation in STEM, ICT and TVET programmes.

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For Francine Mujawayezu, now an ICT teacher in Kigali, the Teaching Assistantships Project helped shape her career path.

"The programme sparked my interest in education and motivated me to pursue teaching at university," she said.

Others who did not proceed to university say the initiative helped them avoid unemployment after completing secondary school.

"It boosted my confidence, and some participants have since started income-generating projects that have improved their livelihoods," she added.

Emmanuel Gato, a former Teaching Assistant, said the programme inspired him to enrol in an education course at the University of Rwanda's Nyagatare Campus.

The initiative is increasingly being viewed as a pathway not only to addressing teacher shortages, but also to building a stronger pipeline of female science teachers and advancing gender equality in Rwanda's education sector.