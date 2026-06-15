Tanzania: Mwinyi Pledges Stronger Health Partnerships

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said the government will step up coordination and continue working closely with institutions and stakeholders in the health sector to improve the delivery of quality healthcare services to citizens.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks at the State House in Zanzibar over the weekend, during a meeting with a delegation from Humanity, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Firaaz Azeez and accompanied by the Founder of the Doris Mollel Foundation, Ms Doris Mollel.

He said the government highly values the contribution of the Canada-based organisations in strengthening the health sector through investments in human resources, infrastructure and medical equipment.

The President underscored the importance of building sustainable healthcare systems rather than relying on short-term interventions.

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Dr Mwinyi also commended the Doris Mollel Foundation for its efforts in supporting neonatal healthcare services, particularly for premature and newborn babies, helping to save lives.

During the meeting, Humaniti presented a cheque worth 503m/- to President Mwinyi to support the procurement of diagnostic and treatment equipment for paediatric heart diseases.

Speaking earlier, Humaniti Chief Executive Officer Mr Firaaz Azeez commended the significant progress made in Zanzibar's health sector following visits to Lumumba, Chumbuni and Magomeni hospitals.

He expressed the organisation's commitment to continuing its collaboration with the Zanzibar government in efforts to improve healthcare services for the people.