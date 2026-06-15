South Africa: 'I Turned Out Fine' - the Most Dangerous Thing We Say About Fatherlessness

14 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Themba Dlamini

We are very sure about fatherlessness - that is the problem. How one radio conversation exposed a national blind spot.

I went on radio recently to talk about fatherlessness and violence. I left thinking about something else entirely: how certain we are about a thing we barely understand.

Somewhere in the discussion, the familiar line arrived, the way it always does. The past is the past. I grew up without a father and I turned out fine. It was said with conviction. Not with cruelty, not with malice - with the easy confidence of common sense.

And that is exactly what worries me.

Because the most dangerous form of ignorance is not the kind that knows it is lost. It is the kind that is sure it has arrived. A man who knows he doesn't understand something will go looking for answers. A man who is certain he already understands will not. He will repeat what he believes, pass it on to his sons, and never suspect there was anything to learn.

That, in a single studio, was the whole problem in miniature. We were not debating fatherlessness. We were demonstrating why it persists.

The confidence of 'I turned out fine'

I understand the appeal of that sentence, because I could say it myself. I grew up without a present...

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