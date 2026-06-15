South Africa: The Architecture of Amplification - - How SA News Media Manufactures Public Figures

opinion

In the modern attention economy, there is a dangerous delusion that putting a radical figure on a live broadcast constitutes 'covering the news'.

Over the past two months, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March movement, has achieved near-ubiquity across South African television, radio, and digital feeds. However, a closer look at her news media trail reveals that her omnipresence is not merely a reflection of spontaneous public interest. It is the manufactured product of a fragmented media ecosystem operating with wildly varying levels of journalistic integrity and a profound blindness to how it is being manipulated.

When dealing with rhetoric that directly touches the raw nerves of national identity, migration and social unrest, the news media is never a passive mirror. Broadcasters either actively dismantle dangerous fabrications or they indirectly act as oxygen lines for xenophobia.

Insiders with microphones

To understand how figures like Ngobese-Zuma so easily bypass traditional media gates, one must look at their pedigree. Ngobese-Zuma is not a political outsider trying to figure out how a studio works; she is a seasoned insider. Having spent years as a prominent radio personality, hosting shows on Vuma FM and working inside the engine rooms of Gagasi FM, she understands exactly how broadcasters think, what producers want, and how the mechanics of live tracking operate.

She knows...