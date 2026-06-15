South Africa: King Who Fought for Culture Laid to Rest

· King Makhosonke Mabhena II will receive a Special Official Funeral with military honours after his death at the age of 65.

· The late King is being remembered for promoting isiNdebele, supporting education and fighting for rural development.

South Africa will bid farewell to King Makhosonke Mabhena II on Sunday when Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the eulogy at his funeral service in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

The service will be held at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium before the King is laid to rest.

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King Makhosonke died on Tuesday at the age of 65 after serving as King of the AmaNdebele nation for 40 years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category One for the late monarch.

The funeral will include military honours provided by the South African National Defence Force.

The national flag will also fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.

The Presidency said King Makhosonke dedicated his life to uplifting rural communities and strengthening the relationship between government and traditional leaders.

He was widely respected for preserving Ndebele culture and promoting social unity through annual cultural events.

The King also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa and served as its chairperson until his death.

His passion for education led to a school in KwaMhlanga being named after him.

King Makhosonke II Secondary School stands as part of his legacy of empowering young people through education.

Born Enock Makhosonke Mabhena, he became secretary of the Manala Tribal Authority in 1983 and joined the KwaNdebele Legislative Authority in 1984.

He later served as deputy chairperson of the Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders and chaired several rural development initiatives.

One of his greatest victories came in 2008 when the Nhlapo Commission confirmed that the AmaNdebele kingship belonged to the Manala royal house and recognised him as the rightful King.

During his reign, he championed education, land restitution and economic development projects aimed at improving the lives of his people.

Tributes have poured in from across South Africa, with many describing him as a humble leader who dedicated his life to protecting Ndebele culture and traditions.

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King Makhosonke is survived by Queen Sekhothali Martha Mabhena, whom he married in October 2019.