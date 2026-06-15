Kenya: EPRA Slashes Diesel Price By Sh10, Petrol By Sh0.22

Nairobi News
(file photo)
14 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Motorists are set to enjoy lower fuel costs after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reduced diesel and petrol prices in its latest monthly review, with the new rates taking effect from midnight.

Under the revised prices, the cost of a litre of diesel has been reduced by Sh10 to Sh222.86 from Sh232.86, while super petrol has dropped by Sh0.22 to Sh214.03 from Sh214.25. The price of kerosene remains unchanged at Sh191.38 per litre.

EPRA attributed the price adjustments to movements in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products.

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"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.56 percent from US$906.23 per cubic metre in April 2026 to US$901.16 per cubic metre in May 2026. Diesel increased by 0.21 percent from US$1,291.98 per cubic metre to US$1,294.71 per cubic metre, while Kerosene decreased by 0.33 percent from US$1,332.73 per cubic metre to US$1,328.36 per cubic metre over the same period," EPRA said.

The reduction comes days after Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi signaled a possible cut in diesel prices aimed at easing the cost burden on transporters, farmers and manufacturers.

"In line with the commitment made by His Excellency the President to the public transport sector and other industry players, the Government will ensure further reduction in diesel prices in the next monthly review, recognising that diesel powers transport, agriculture, manufacturing and the wider economy," Wandayi said.

He noted that lower diesel prices would help reduce operating costs for businesses and provide relief to households grappling with high living expenses.

The announcement comes amid concerns from manufacturers over rising production costs, driven partly by higher fuel prices resulting from global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly called for lower energy costs, arguing that affordable fuel and electricity are key to improving Kenya's competitiveness as a manufacturing and investment destination.

The latest review is expected to provide some relief across key sectors of the economy, particularly transport, agriculture and manufacturing, which rely heavily on diesel-powered operations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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