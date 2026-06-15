South Africa: Sibiya Leads Joint Compliance Blitz in Tshwane

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya has led a multidisciplinary high-impact inspection blitz targeting labour law violations, immigration non-compliance, and related criminal activities in Tshwane.

Conducted on Friday, the inspection formed part of government's intensified enforcement strategy following resolutions of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster.

It was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD), Gauteng Crime Wardens, and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

Inspectors conducted unannounced visits to several workplaces, including City Medical West in Pretoria and various businesses within the Pretoria central business district.

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The inspections focused on ensuring compliance with key labour legislation, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

These efforts form part of the department's broader mandate to promote fair labour practices, safeguard vulnerable workers, and advocate for safe and compliant workplaces. Labour inspectors, empowered by legislation, exercised their authority to enter premises without prior notice to assess compliance and take necessary enforcement action.

The inspections uncovered a number of alleged violations, including the employment of undocumented foreign nationals and breaches of labour legislation. As a result, a total of 35 foreign nationals were detained and taken to Pretoria West Police Station for further processing.

Legal action was instituted, and three individuals were charged under Section 49(6) of the Immigration Act for working while in possession of visitor visas. Two employers were charged for allegedly employing 32 undocumented foreign nationals and three individuals without valid work visas.

Employer arrested for facilitating illegal immigration

In a separate case, an employer was arrested for allegedly facilitating illegal immigration through the employment of undocumented workers.

In addressing safety and compliance concerns identified during inspections, the City of Tshwane was also requested to disconnect electricity at certain premises.

Speaking during the operation, Sibiya emphasised the importance of ensuring visible impact through such coordinated operations, reaffirming government's commitment to decisive enforcement of labour and immigration legislation.

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"These inspections are not only punitive in nature but are also aimed at advancing social justice, protecting workers from exploitation, and ensuring that all employers operate within the bounds of the law."

The Deputy Minister urged employers to comply fully with labour and immigration laws, ensure that all employees are properly documented, and maintain fair and safe working conditions.

Workers were also encouraged to familiarise themselves with their rights and report cases of exploitation or unsafe working environments. Communities were also urged to support law enforcement agencies by reporting suspected non-compliance or unlawful activities.

The department said government will continue to intensify joint compliance operations as part of broader efforts to promote a fair, safe, and just labour market for all.