South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Adopts Budget Focused On Infrastructure Renewal

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has adopted a budget that directs the largest share of infrastructure investment towards communities facing the most significant service delivery backlogs and infrastructure challenges.

The budget prioritises investments in improving water security, upgrading sanitation infrastructure, strengthening electricity networks, rehabilitating roads, improving stormwater systems, and supporting human settlements development. It also seeks to safeguard the long-term financial sustainability of the municipality.

The municipality in the Eastern Cape said the allocations have been guided by the principle that limited public resources must be directed towards communities with the greatest need and where investment will have the greatest impact on service delivery, economic inclusion, and social development.

The budget follows an extensive Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and Budget public participation process, which included engagements with residents, ward committees, community stakeholders and councillors across the metro.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This process ensured that the budget responds directly to the priorities identified by communities and reflects the realities experienced by residents on the ground.

The municipality said the budget is designed to balance two critical responsibilities, accelerating infrastructure development and service delivery, while safeguarding the municipality's financial health.

The municipality's investment strategy comes amid growing pressure on infrastructure networks, which have been affected by ageing assets, historic service backlogs and recurring flooding experienced across Nelson Mandela Bay over the past five years.

It prioritises investment in critical infrastructure, protects essential municipal assets, strengthens service delivery capacity and ensures that Nelson Mandela Bay remains financially resilient and capable of meeting its obligations to current and future generations.

The wards within the Lillian Diedericks Cluster, which predominantly include communities in the northern areas, have been allocated R158,825,580, representing 22% of the ward-based infrastructure allocation programme.

The Champion Galela Cluster, which includes New Brighton, KwaZakhele and surrounding communities, has been allocated R152,764,700, representing 21% of the total allocation; the Zola Qini Cluster, covering Kariega, KwaNobuhle and Despatch, has received R151,226,010; while the Alex Matikinca Cluster, which includes Motherwell, Colchester, Wells Estate and Amanzi Estate, has been allocated R124,450,510.

The Molly Blackburn Cluster, which includes Summerstrand, Central, South End and Humewood, has been allocated R88,080,200; the Govan Mbeki Cluster has been allocated R63,764,700.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, said these allocations support critical projects that will improve the reliability and sustainability of municipal services, including pipeline replacement programmes, upgrades to water and wastewater treatment facilities, electricity substation improvements, replacement of ageing cables, public lighting upgrades, road rehabilitation and stormwater infrastructure interventions.

"The budget demonstrates the municipality's commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable and financially sustainable city. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that communities with the greatest infrastructure needs receive the investment required to improve their quality of life," the Mayor said.

She added that the budget seeks to address long-standing infrastructure challenges while positioning Nelson Mandela Bay for future growth and development.

"We cannot ignore the realities facing communities that continue to experience infrastructure backlogs and service delivery challenges. This budget responds directly to those realities. At the same time, we have a responsibility to maintain financial discipline, protect the municipality's long-term sustainability, and ensure that every rand spent delivers value for residents."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Infrastructure Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lobishe also emphasised that the success of the budget would ultimately be measured by the quality and pace of implementation.

"Our responsibility now is to ensure that these allocations translate into visible improvements in communities. Through strengthened oversight, improved project management and disciplined expenditure, we will work to ensure that infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget and to the benefit of residents.

"A developmental municipality must invest where the need is greatest while maintaining the financial stability necessary to sustain services into the future. This budget achieves that balance. It prioritises the needs of residents, addresses critical infrastructure challenges and lays the foundation for economic growth, investment attraction and improved service delivery," she said.