South Africa: Call for Protection of Rights of People With Albinism

14 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has called for the stronger protection, dignity, and equal treatment of persons with albinism.

This as Saturday, 13 June, marked International Albinism Day.

"Persons with albinism must be protected, respected, and treated with dignity. As government, we continue to work with communities to fight discrimination and ensure that no one is left behind," Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Observed annually, the day raises awareness about the challenges faced by persons with albinism, including discrimination, social exclusion, and harmful myths that continue to affect safety and access to opportunities.

"The department continues to work with communities, schools, and non-profit organisations to promote awareness, provide psychosocial support, and strengthen efforts to protect vulnerable groups," the provincial department said in a statement.

The department further encouraged communities to report any form of discrimination or abuse against persons with albinism and to support ongoing awareness efforts that promote understanding and acceptance.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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