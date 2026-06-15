South Africa: Phala Phala Case Rests On Circumstantial Evidence, Says Defence As Trial Nears End

The defence says the State's case against the three accused in the Phala Phala robbery remains circumstantial, arguing that months of evidence have failed to directly place them inside the farm or link them to the stolen dollars.

Thirteen months into the trial over the theft of at least $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, lawyers of the three accused say they remain confident of being acquitted, arguing that the State has failed to produce direct evidence linking them to the burglary.

With both the State and defence having closed their cases, the prosecution has until Friday, 3 July, to file written heads of argument. The defence will then have 15 days to respond before oral arguments are heard in August.

At the heart of the defence's case is the argument that prosecutors are relying on circumstantial evidence including cellphone records, financial transactions and witness testimony - rather than direct proof that any of the accused took part in the theft.

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"The State's case is weak. We are standing on our application for discharge simply because the State is relying on circumstantial evidence," said Koena Matlala, who represents first accused Imanuwela David.

David, together with siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, is accused of carrying out the burglary at the Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

The State alleges that Floriana Joseph, who was employed as a cleaner at the farm, discovered the wads of cash hidden...