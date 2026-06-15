Malawi: Mumba Demands Chaponda's Resignation, Says Mutharika Must Fire Him Over 'Divisive' Remarks

Member of Parliament and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) running mate in the 2025 presidential election, Vitumbiko Mumba, has demanded the resignation of senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) figure George Chaponda, saying President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika should dismiss him if he refuses to step down over remarks perceived as targeting people from Mzimba District.

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, Mumba said Chaponda's comments had exposed a dangerous mindset that has no place in a democratic and united Malawi.

The outspoken lawmaker argued that the controversy surrounding Chaponda's remarks is not merely about politics, but about the kind of nation Malawians want to build.

"Given the reckless statement made from a position of great ignorance, I doubt that he can exercise his constitutional duties impartially. As such, the best course of action would be for him to resign, or for the appointing authority to dismiss him," Mumba said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He warned that failure to take action against Chaponda would only reinforce public perceptions that the remarks reflect views tolerated or shared within the ruling establishment.

"Failure to do so strengthens the belief that Chaponda's statement reflects the true values held by those who support it," he added.

Mumba, who himself hails from Mzimba District, said he was not surprised by Chaponda's remarks, arguing that public statements often reveal deeply held beliefs.

Citing the Biblical passage Matthew 12:34, he said: "Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh."

The legislator challenged what he described as attempts to portray some Malawian communities as outsiders, saying such narratives distort both history and the country's national identity.

"What we must understand as Malawians is that the nation's progress depends on our shared humanity and merit rather than on ethnic or regional origins," he said.

He further argued that Malawi was built by diverse tribes that came together to form one nation and that no group should be treated as less entitled to opportunities or leadership because of where they come from.

The remarks come amid growing criticism of statements widely interpreted as promoting tribal and regional divisions at a time when political tensions are already rising ahead of major national elections.

Political observers say the controversy touches a sensitive nerve in Malawi, where successive governments have often faced accusations of regionalism, tribal favoritism, and unequal access to public opportunities.

For Mumba, the issue goes beyond one individual.

He warned that leaders entrusted with public office must demonstrate impartiality and uphold constitutional values that guarantee equality for all citizens regardless of tribe, region, or religion.

"The principle of equal rights demands that leaders serve all citizens without bias and that public policy be guided by the common good," he said.

Mumba used the controversy to reinforce the MCP's "People Over Politics" philosophy, which he said rejects tribalism, hate speech, and all forms of discrimination.

"I condemn any rhetoric that divides us along ethnic, religious, or regional lines. Let it be known that within our People Over Politics ideology, hate speech and tribal favoritism have no place. We must always stand for justice, equality, and mutual respect," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker called on Malawians to reject politics built on division and embrace a national vision founded on unity, merit, and equal opportunity.

"Let us replace the politics of division with the politics of progress," he said.

Mumba's intervention significantly raises the political stakes for both Chaponda and the DPP leadership, placing pressure on President Mutharika to clarify whether the party stands by the controversial remarks or distances itself from them.

As criticism continues to mount, the controversy is rapidly evolving from a dispute over a single statement into a broader national debate about tribal politics, leadership responsibility, and the kind of Malawi citizens want to leave for future generations.