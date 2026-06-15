Zimbabwe: Gun-Totting Parent Under Police Probe for Schools Rugby Match Violence

Police have launched an investigation into the violent scenes that marked the end of a rugby encounter between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College in Harare this Sunday.

During the melee, an unidentified parent stormed the field and manhandled some players before drawing out a firearm to threaten them.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with a firearm incident and assault case which occurred at Eaglesvale College, Harare on 13th June 2026" said Nyathi.

"The incident took place during a rugby match between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College. The ZRP urges calm among parents, students, administrators and stakeholders as police investigations continue."