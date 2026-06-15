Zimbabwe: Gun-Totting Parent Under Police Probe for Schools Rugby Match Violence

15 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police have launched an investigation into the violent scenes that marked the end of a rugby encounter between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College in Harare this Sunday.

During the melee, an unidentified parent stormed the field and manhandled some players before drawing out a firearm to threaten them.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with a firearm incident and assault case which occurred at Eaglesvale College, Harare on 13th June 2026" said Nyathi.

"The incident took place during a rugby match between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College. The ZRP urges calm among parents, students, administrators and stakeholders as police investigations continue."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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