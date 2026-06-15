The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") recently held a successful two-day meeting with the Chairpersons and Vice Chairperson of the CAF's Judicial Tribunals at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The objective of the two-day meeting was to bring together the leadership (Chair and vice chairpersons) of the Disciplinary Board, Appeal Board, Legal Committee, Governance Committee, and the CAF Secretariat led by the Acting General Secretary, Samson Adamu to review the draft Regulations and exchange on possible improvements moving forward.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, ,n 29 March 2026 following the meeting of the CAF Executive Committee Meeting held in Cairo, had announced that CAF will be implementing changes and improvements to the CAF Statutes and Regulations that will strengthen the trust and confidence in the CAF Referees, VAR Operators and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board.

These changes and improvements, Dr Motsepe said, will also ensure that the incidences that took place at the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Morocco 2025 do not happen again.

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Attending the two-day meetings in Cairo are: Augustin Senghor (Chairperson of the CAF Committee for Legal Affairs and National Associations), Elvis Chetty (Vice-Chairperson of the CAF Committee for Legal Affairs and National Associations), Ousmane Kane (Chairperson CAF Disciplinary Board), Jane Njeri Onyango (Vice-Chairperson CAF Disciplinary Board), Timothy Masauko Msungama (CAF Appeal Board) , Ahmed Megahed (CAF Governance Committee), Dieudonné Happi (Vice Chairman, CAF Governance Committee), Samson Adamu (CAF Acting General Secretary) and Cedrick Aghey (CAF Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance).

-ENDS-

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CAF | Communication Division