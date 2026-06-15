Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro plants a symbolic tree at the Groves of Nations in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026. The tree represents friendship, cooperation and the growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

Jerusalem — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Sunday visited several of Israel's most significant national memorial and historical sites during the first day of his official visit to Israel, underscoring growing ties between Somaliland and Israel.

President Irro and his delegation toured Mount Herzl, Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and the Groves of Nations in Jerusalem, where he participated in ceremonies reflecting remembrance, national identity and international friendship.

The first stop was Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery and one of the country's most important historical landmarks. The president laid a wreath at the site, which is named after Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism and widely regarded as the father of the State of Israel.

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Located in western Jerusalem, Mount Herzl serves as the final resting place for Herzl as well as former Israeli presidents, prime ministers, military leaders and other figures who played key roles in the country's history. President Irro was received at the site by Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

Later, the Somaliland leader visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, where he was welcomed by the institution's chairman, Dani Dayan.

During the visit, officials briefed President Irro on the history of the Holocaust and the events that led to one of the most devastating genocides of the twentieth century. The visit included tours of memorial exhibits dedicated to preserving the memory of millions of victims and educating future generations about the consequences of hatred, discrimination and mass atrocities.

The president also visited the Groves of Nations, a historic site where world leaders and dignitaries plant trees as symbols of peace and international friendship.

At the site, President Irro planted a commemorative tree representing the friendship, cooperation and enduring relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

The symbolic gesture was described by officials as a lasting representation of the growing partnership between the two sides, reflecting shared aspirations for stronger diplomatic engagement and future cooperation.

President Irro's visit to Israel comes amid increasing contacts between Hargeisa and Jerusalem and includes meetings with senior Israeli leaders focused on security cooperation, investment, technology, water management, renewable energy and regional development.

The visit marks one of the highest-level engagements between Somaliland and Israel and is expected to further strengthen relations between the two sides.