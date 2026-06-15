Tanzania: PM Directs Experts to Accelerates Water Projects

Singida — PRIME Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has directed Ministry of Water officials to ensure effective implementation of government plans aimed at expanding access to clean and safe water, stating that establishment of a national water grid remains a key priority in addressing shortages.

Speaking at a public rally yesterday in Kiomboi, Iramba District, Singida Region, Dr Nchemba said the government continues to invest heavily in water infrastructure to ensure all Tanzanians have access to reliable water services.

"In our development agenda and manifesto, we have clearly stated that we will establish a national water grid. This is part of efforts to address water challenges facing communities across the country," he said.

He said the government has allocated sufficient resources to ensure remaining villages are connected to water services, adding that water drilling rigs have been procured for every region to speed up implementation of water projects.

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Dr Nchemba said completion of major strategic projects financed through domestic resources will enable the government to redirect more funds to key sectors, including water, roads and electricity.

He further announced that under proposals for the new financial year, funds allocated to water, electricity and road projects, including those implemented by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) will no longer pass through the central government funding system.

"This move is intended to speed up implementation of development projects and improve service delivery," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several infrastructure projects planned for Iramba District, including upgrading key roads to bitumen standard.

He said design works are underway for the Nyuki Oboyi-Kisiriri-Sibiti road via Ndurumo, while designs for the Kitusha-Ngalangala- Kisana-Kinakumi-Kisiriri road have already been completed.

In addition, he said preparations are underway for the construction of a bridge linking Kiomboi Hospital, Meli and Iguguria following completion of design works.

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Ms Salome Makamba, said the government has made significant progress in expanding electricity access in Iramba Constituency.

She said out of 393 hamlets, 258 have already been connected to electricity, while 135 are yet to be served. Contractors are currently working in 65 hamlets, with electricity connections expected to begin in July.

"For the remaining 70 hamlets, we believe that by the next financial year we will have made substantial progress towards ensuring full connectivity," she said.

Ms Makamba said the government has also allocated substantial resources to improve electricity transmission infrastructure and address persistent power outages.

"Last year, more than 500bn/- was allocated for this purpose, while in the current financial year over 265bn/- has been set aside to strengthen transmission from generation sources to consumers," she said.

She also urged citizens to continue adopting clean cooking energy, noting that more than 2,000 six-kilogram gas cylinders and over 1,000 improved cookstoves have already been distributed in Iramba Constituency.

On communications infrastructure, Deputy Minister for Water, Engineer Kundo Mathew, who represented the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, said the government continues to invest in expanding communication services nationwide.

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He said the implementation of a project involving the construction of 636 communication towers is progressing well, with Kiomboi among the areas set to benefit.

Speaking on water services, Eng Mathew said Kiomboi currently meets only 42 per cent of its daily water demand, producing 1,320 cubic metres against a demand of 3,256 cubic metres.

He said the government is implementing several projects to close the gap, including a 796m/- water improvement project, a 300m/- expansion project that is 45 per cent complete and a 33bn/- project involving the drilling of 10 boreholes.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to raise water production to about 4,400 cubic metres per day and benefit more than 44,000 residents in Kiomboi and surrounding areas.