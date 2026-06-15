Namibia: Police Concerned Over Surge in Road Accidents Over Weekend

The Namibian police have raised concern over a surge in vehicle-related incidents recorded across the country over the weekend, with several fatalities and injuries reported.

Chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga in a crime report on Sunday describes the situation as alarming.

"A high number of vehicle-related incidents were recorded over the weekend and it is worrisome. In some incidents, lives were lost or serious injuries sustained," says Kuwinga.

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The body of an unidentified woman was discovered around 02h00 on Friday after she was allegedly struck by an unknown vehicle whose driver fled the scene at Oshuushe village along the Ondangwa-Oshikango B1 road.

At Swakopmund, two boys aged 13 and 14 were injured around 07h00 on Friday near Cashbuild at Tamariskia after being struck by a vehicle. The driver fled on foot but was later arrested.

That same night around 21h20, a head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred on the B2 road between Usakos and Arandis, leaving several occupants with injuries.

Another accident was reported at about 19h30 on Saturday near Farm Sherwood outside Grootfontein, where a vehicle carrying seven occupants overturned after the driver allegedly lost control. Two of the seven occupants died at the scene, while the others were transported to hospital for treatment.

At Walvis Bay, a motorcyclist (46) died after colliding with a truck while overtaking on the B2 road around 21h00 on Saturday.

Kuwinga urges motorists to prioritise safety at all times, citing the worrying increase in road accidents.

"The police would like to urge road users never to disregard road traffic regulations but rather to adhere to all guidance. Let us be considerate drivers and inspect our vehicles before embarking on a journey," says Kuwinga.

He further notes that reckless behaviour remains a major cause of accidents.

"Drunk driving, as well as driving without adequate rest, equally contributes to vehicle accidents," Kuwinga cautions.

Police investigations into the reported cases are ongoing.