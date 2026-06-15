South Africa: Constellations - the Fragile Calculus of Human Emotions

Actors Mwenya Kabwe and Mark Elderkind are both fantastic in Nick Payne's multidimensional, yet beautifully simple two-hander about the infinite choices we make in an infinite number of possible parallel dimensions.

Among the various descriptors used to market Nick Payne's 2012 play Constellations, which is showing at the Baxter Studio in Cape Town, one word in particular caught my eye: "mindbending".

Oh, please! It's not.

Although the play is set in a vast constellation of possible realities and toys with the idea that whatever we're seeing on stage at any given point might in fact be contradicted by the same scene currently happening in another universe, it is not so much "mindbending" as it is an unexpectedly tender, sometimes brittle exploration of the fragile bonds that link us to the other people in our lives.

Yes, it straddles both physical and metaphysical realities, but in essence, it's simply a compendium of possible love stories, with all their ups, downs, highs and lows, and then one hell of a blow. In the end, the play wants to make you cry over its one chosen ending, but also leaves you wondering about the infinite alternative endings that might have been.

In the process, it doesn't simplistically follow the chronological dynamics of an A-to-Z plotline. Instead, it's a sometimes straightforward, sometimes muddled, sometimes chaotic love story that's crafted as much to showcase the...