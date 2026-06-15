Zimbabwe: Rinomhota Commits to One More Year to Reading FC

Discover moreHealth News AlertsBusiness News AnalysisWorld News UpdatesZIMBABWE international Andy Rinomhota has signed a new one-year contract with English League One side Reading FC, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 29-year-old midfielder returned to Reading in November last year, rejoining the club where he began his professional career after spending three seasons with Cardiff City.

Although injuries restricted him to just three appearances during his first season back at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading have shown faith in the Warriors midfielder by handing him a fresh deal.

Rinomhota's negotiations with Reading over a new deal took some days, as the midfielder was also wanted by Marvelous Nakamba's Sheffield Wednesday who are also competing in the same league.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Rinomhota expressed his delight at continuing his journey with the Royals.

"This club means a lot to me and I'm looking forward to getting a full pre-season under my belt and helping the team achieve its goals this season," he said.

A product of Reading's academy, Rinomhota previously made 139 first-team appearances before leaving for Cardiff City in 2022. His new contract will see him continue his second spell with the club as they prepare for the upcoming League One campaign.