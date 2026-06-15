Nigeria: Enugu West Group Writes Obi for Transparency in NDC Nomination Process

A political pressure group, the Enugu West Political Desk (EWPD), has called for transparency, fairness and inclusiveness in the nomination process of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State ahead of future elections.

In an open letter addressed to former Anambra State Governor and NDC leader, Peter Obi, as well as the party's national leadership, the group urged the party to ensure that its internal processes reflect the wishes of members and supporters.

The letter, signed by Ozo Dan Akubuilo (Ozo-Igwurube) on behalf of the EWPD, highlighted Dr. John Nwokeabia's contributions to the party and described him as a committed stakeholder who has participated actively in party-building efforts and electoral campaigns in Enugu State.

According to the group, Nwokeabia enjoys support among party members and grassroots supporters in the area.

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The EWPD emphasized the importance of conducting a transparent and credible nomination process that promotes unity and strengthens the party's democratic values.

The group appealed to the party leadership to uphold principles of fairness and inclusiveness in all decisions relating to candidate selection and party affairs.

It further stressed the need for stakeholders to work together in building a strong and united party capable of achieving its political objectives in Enugu State.

The group maintained that the confidence and trust of party members and supporters remain essential to the party's growth and success.

As of the time of filing this report, there had been no official response from the NDC national leadership regarding the group's appeal.