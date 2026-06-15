Nigeria: Borno Can Holds Special Prayers for Boko Haram Captives, End to Insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, held special prayers yesterday for Boko Haram captives and called for an end to insecurity in the state and the country at large.

CAN prayed for the release of Rev Musa of COCIN Church, who was abducted alongside his wife in Gamboru Ngala in 2023, as well as the repose of the souls of other pastors and brethren abducted and killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the interdenominational service at COCIN Church, Krikasama Road, Maiduguri, drew church leaders, families of abductees, and christian faithful across churches.

Speaking shortly after prayers, the Secretary of CAN, Special Apostle Joshua Michael Akeredolu, said the day's procession was based on a call by the National leadership of CAN headed by Bishop Daniel Okoh, where he urged all believers to gather today and pray.

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Special Apostle Akeredolu said the day was tagged 'black Sunday ' for all believers in the country to pray specifically for those that are in Boko Haram or bandits captivity, and to pray for an end to insecurity bedeviling Borno, Northeast and the country in general.

The CAN scribe said they also prayed for leaders in the country for God to grant them wisdom and direction on how to end insecurity ravaging the people.

He said beyond prayers, the church is also interceding and advocating where necessary to ensure that members and the church are protected.

He noted that CAN in Borno have recorded a number of pastors and members who have been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists and killed, as well as those still in captivity.

"We have Rev Musa of COCIN Church who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists alongside his wife in 2023. We have not heard anything about him as of today. Also, we have pastors that have lost their lives. They were not even given privilege to be kept after abduction, the moment the terrorists took them, they killed them.

"Last year, there was an incident in Askira-Uba, where a pastor was killed. So, we have a number of pastors that have been abducted, not just pastors, we have our brethren who have been kidnapped also.

"At times, because of our faith, once a brethren was kidnapped, the kidnappers would ask if he was a Christian, and once he identified himself or herself as christian, instead of releasing the person, they would kill the captive," the CAN Secretary explained.