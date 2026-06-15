Nigeria: Reps to Hold Emergency Sitting On 2025 Budget Extension Bill Today

Abuja — The House of Representatives has convened an emergency sitting to consider a bill seeking to extend the implementation period of the capital component of the 2025 budget by an additional three months.

In a notice dated June 11, 2026, and signed by the Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Sidi, lawmakers were informed that the emergency session would hold on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., pursuant to Order Five, Rule 2(2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

The notice stated: "The purpose of the Emergency Sitting is to consider the Appropriation (REPEAL and Enactment) Act, 2025 (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2026 to further extend the implementation of the Capital aspect of the Budget from 30th June to 30th September 2026."

The proposed legislation seeks to provide Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with additional time to complete ongoing capital projects and fully utilize funds appropriated for infrastructure and other development programmes under the 2025 fiscal framework.

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The Acting Clerk urged lawmakers to attend the sitting, noting in the notice that "All Honourable Members are required to take note and accord the Sitting priority attendance, please."

If passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu, the amendment would extend the lifespan of the capital component of the 2025 budget until September 30, 2026.

The emergency session reflects the legislature's effort to ensure the completion of critical government projects and improve the implementation of capital expenditure across the country.