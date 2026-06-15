Nigeria: Okpebholo Condemns Edo Kidnapping, Orders Police Probe

15 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has condemned the kidnapping incident at the "Vegetable Market" area of the Airport Road, Benin, describing it as unacceptable and a direct attack on innocent residents.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Dr Patrick Ebojele, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on Sunday.

Okpebholo has, therefore, directed the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Monday Agbonika, to immediately commence a swift and coordinated investigation into the incident.

He said that this was with a view to securing the safe rescue of the victims and arresting those responsible for the attack.

The governor also warned that the Edo government would not tolerate any act that threatened public safety and security or disturbed the peace of the state.

He urged residents across the state to remain alert and report any suspicious movements to the nearest police station, noting that timely information would support ongoing police operations.

He reaffirmed that his administration would not relent until those responsible were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law. (NAN)

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