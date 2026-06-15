Sudan: TSC Advisor Discusses Enhanced Humanitarian Support for Sudan in Italy

The Advisor to the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) for Organizations and Humanitarian Affairs, Lt. Gen. Al-Sadiq Ismail Mahmoud, discussed ways to strengthen international support for Sudan and intensify humanitarian efforts to address the consequences of the ongoing war during his participation in the "K2026" conference in the Italian city of Genoa.

In his address to the conference, which brought together Italian and European officials, parliamentarians, and international guests, the advisor stressed the importance of increasing humanitarian assistance and keeping the Sudanese crisis high on the international agenda, highlighting the severe humanitarian challenges facing civilians and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who, he said, were forced from their homes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

On the sidelines of the conference, Lt. Gen. Al-Sadiq Ismail held a meeting with Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister, in the presence of Sudan's Ambassador to Italy, where he reviewed the latest humanitarian developments and urgent needs in the country.

For his part, the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Sudan, noting his direct observations of the situation of displaced persons during a previous visit to Sudan, and emphasizing the need for a stronger humanitarian response.

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Members of the European Parliament also called for an end to the war in Sudan and for intensified international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis, urging more effective measures against parties contributing to the continuation of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Italian Relief Agency announced the allocation of €150 million to support Sudan's health sector and to rehabilitate hospitals and medical facilities in the country. He also reaffirmed the agency's readiness to support development programmes and voluntary return initiatives for IDPs and refugees.