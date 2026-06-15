Sudan: SAF Destroys 141 Combat Vehicles, Weapons Depots, Kills Dozens of RSF Elements Across Four Fronts

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Sunday that they had destroyed 141 combat vehicles, several weapons depots, killed and injured dozens of hostile elements, and seized quantities of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment during operations conducted across four fronts over the past two weeks.

In a statement issued by the General Command of the Armed Forces, the military said the gains were achieved in the Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, and White Nile sectors, noting that a hostile strategic drone was also shot down in the airspace over Kenana city.

Darfur Front:

The army said 29 militia combat vehicles were destroyed, with dozens of rebel elements killed. Several depots in Nyala were also destroyed, including two ammunition depots, two military equipment warehouses, and two drone ammunition depots, in addition to the destruction of a major fuel depot used to support militia operations and supply lines.

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Kordofan Front:

Forces achieved major gains, destroying 91 combat vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, killing dozens of rebel fighters, and thwarting attempts to destabilize security and stability in the region.

White Nile Front:

A hostile strategic drone was shot down over Kenana city.

Blue Nile Front:

The Armed Forces destroyed 21 combat vehicles belonging to the rebel militia, inflicting heavy losses in both personnel and equipment.

The Sudanese Armed Forces reaffirmed that operations will continue until the militia is fully defeated and security and stability are restored across all parts of the country.