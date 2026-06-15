Sudan: TSC Vice-President Briefs Visiting EU Delegation On Developments in Sudan

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar stressed that any Sudanese-led dialogue should begin inside Sudan, emphasizing that addressing the country's issues abroad will not be constructive.

During a meeting on Sunday evening with a visiting European Union delegation, attended by TSC Member Abdullah Yahya, Prime Minister Kamil Idris, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza, and several ministers and senior officials, Agar called on the delegation to focus on the realities inside Sudan and engage directly with citizens affected by the war.

He underscored Sudan's strategic importance in the region and Africa, saying relations with Sudan should be built on mutual respect and shared interests.

Speaking to the press, Ambassador Jamal Malik said the EU delegation's visit was intended to assess political, security, and humanitarian conditions in Sudan.

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According to Malik, the TSC Vice-President urged the delegation to examine the origins of the conflict and its underlying causes, encouraging members to use their visit and meetings with officials and citizens to witness the situation on the ground firsthand.

He said the visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to witness the scale of destruction inflicted on state institutions, infrastructure, and civilians during the conflict. Agar also urged the delegation to move beyond descriptions of the war as merely a conflict between two generals, maintaining that it began with an armed rebellion by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The TSC Vice-President also urged the delegation to speak with the Sudanese people and witness the broad public support for the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces, which he said demonstrates that the military is defending the country, its people, and its national institutions.

Malik added that Agar asked the delegation to convey the realities they observe during the visit to their respective countries.

The delegation includes the Head of the European Union Mission and representatives from France, Germany, Czech Republic, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Hungary, comprising between 10 and 12 ambassadors.

Ambassador Malik described the visit as particularly significant, noting that it is the first European diplomatic mission to visit Sudan since the outbreak of the war in April 2023.