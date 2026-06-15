South Africa: Social Agency Team5pm Opens Johannesburg Office to Launch Innovation Hub

Team5pm, a social agency and part of global social-first group SAMY (1,200+ employees worldwide), opens a new office in Johannesburg in June 2026, expanding its South African presence alongside its Cape Town office established in 2022.

As demand grows for scalable social media content and influencer marketing across markets, the Johannesburg office will operate as an innovation hub building capability across data, automation, tooling and AI-enabled workflows for global clients including Unilever, L'Oréal and Barilla.

Merishia Collins, Managing Director, South Africa, will lead the Johannesburg office and oversee team growth and capability across both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Johannesburg was selected for its strong technical talent base and its role as a growing technology centre. The city is listed as South Africa's fastest-rising startup hub (+42.4% growth in 2025) and is home to 34.2% of the country's software developers (StartupBlink).

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At a time when many South African professionals are looking overseas for opportunities, team5pm's investment in Johannesburg reflects a different trend: global businesses increasingly looking to South Africa for specialised digital, AI and technology talent. The Johannesburg hub will launch with eight roles, five of which have already been filled, with recruitment continuing for three additional positions. The office is expected to support both South African operations and international teams across the broader team5pm x SAMY network, with room for further expansion as client demand grows.

"Social marketing is becoming more technical, with data, AI-enabled workflows...