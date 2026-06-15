Ghana: Tackling Grain Glut - Nafco Engages 45 Firms to Buy Excess Maize, Rice

The government, through the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), has registered 45 accredited Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to purchase grains, particularly maize and rice, from farmers in major producing areas across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr John Dumelo, who disclosed this, said the move formed part of efforts to address the current glut of maize and rice on the market.

Mr Dumelo made the statement on the floor of Parliament last Thursday while responding to an urgent question on the grain glut and measures being taken to resolve the situation.

He explained that the involvement of the LBCs in purchasing grains from farmers would help reduce post-harvest losses and stabilise prices.

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The Deputy Minister said the government was addressing the glut through a mix of direct purchasing, processing, storage and other interventions under the Feed Ghana programme.

He warned that failure to tackle the situation could discourage farmers from continuing the production of rice and maize.

Mr Dumelo further indicated that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with donor partners, was strengthening the country's food systems and infrastructure through the refurbishment of storage warehouses and the procurement of equipment.

He said these measures would expand storage capacity and enable NAFCO to purchase and store larger quantities of food grains.

As part of long-term strategies to prevent future gluts, Mr Dumelo disclosed that the government was establishing five new maize-processing factories across the country to shift the focus from storage to value addition.

He also noted that a government directive requiring state institutions to prioritise the purchase of locally produced rice and maize would help absorb excess production.

According to him, the interventions being implemented by the Ministry underscore the government's commitment to resolving the challenges facing rice and maize farmers.