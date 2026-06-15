Botswana: Ramoreboli Backs Phoko Move to Siwelele FC

Gaborone — The senior national football team head coach, Morena Ramoreboli has backed goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko's recent transfer to South Africa's Betway Premiership outfit, Siwelele FC.

Phoko has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, a move the Zebras tactician described as a major step in the right direction for the player's career.

In an interview, Ramoreboli praised the national team shot-stopper as a tried-and-tested talent who had consistently proven to be a hard nut to crack.

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"The first goalkeeper who won my heart when I arrived in Botswana was Phoko. We played a couple of games against Gaborone United and I felt that if it was not for him, maybe the results could have been different," he said.

He said Phoko was originally the first goalkeeper he wanted to wear the Jwaneng Galaxy jersey.

He added that he previously promised Phoko that he would ensure the player grew and received an opportunity to play outside the country due to his talent.

"I am happy that after playing well at the AFCON and being consistent at Jwaneng Galaxy, our dreams have materialised," Ramoreboli said.

He pointed to Phoko's exceptional performances on the continent, noting that he performed exceptionally well and saved a penalty when Jwaneng Galaxy played against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League.

As such, the coach expressed confidence that Phoko would be successful at his new home, adding that the goalkeeper possessed the necessary talent and existing knowledge of what was required to play in South Africa.

He added that Phoko had proved his quality over the years, combining his skills as a good goalkeeper with a strong work ethic.

However, the tactician did not sugarcoat the challenges that lie ahead.

"But to be honest we also need to face reality, the standard in South Africa and demands are always very high and that is why sometimes it is not easy for us to send a lot of players there," he said.

Despite the challenges, the tactician said Botswana had football potential, but stated that local players must be made to believe in themselves and understand that professional football required sacrifice.

"Again, the other thing that we need to work on is the character and mental strength because we see talent every day," he said.

Ramoreboli identified Gaborone United goalkeeper, Thabo Motswagole as another player ready for the South African pressure, praising his talent.

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He said Gaborone United midfielder, Lebogang Ditsele was also ready for the market because of his very strong character.

"So many clubs have also been enquiring about Jwaneng Galaxy goal poacher Thabang Sesinyi, and let us pray that many of our local boys will sign to clubs in South Africa," he said.

BOPA