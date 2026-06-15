Nigeria: Teargassing Sowore, Others Red Flag for Nigeria's Democracy - Deji Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has said that the alleged teargassing of Omoyele Sowore and other protesters on Democracy Day by security agents during a protest is a red flag for Nigeria's democracy.

Speaking with Vanguard, Adeyanju described the alleged attack on Sowore and other protesters as "deeply concerning", saying, "Democracy Day is intended to commemorate the sacrifices made by Nigerians in the struggle for civil liberties."

"It is therefore troubling when citizens who are exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly are met with force. While security agencies have a duty to maintain public order, that responsibility must be exercised in a manner that respects fundamental rights.

"The use of tear gas against peaceful demonstrators, particularly on such symbolic day, tells a lot about the state's tolerance for dissent," he said on Sunday.

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Speaking on democracy in Nigeria, considering the current political and economic realities, he noted that "Nigeria has made significant progress in sustaining constitutional governance and civilian rule for over two decades with regular elections and peaceful transfer of power.

"However, democracy cannot be measured solely by electoral processes. Its true value must also be assessed by its impact on the welfare of citizens. The challenge before Nigeria is not merely to preserve democracy ideologically but to deepen it substantively by ensuring that democratic governance translates into improved security, economic opportunity, accountability, and social welfare for the people."

Meanwhile, he expressed concern ahead of the 2027 general elections in light of the current insecurity and economic challenges: "I am concerned about voter apathy. Citizens who feel disconnected from the political process or dissatisfied with governance so far may be less motivated to participate.

"Another concern is the ability to conduct credible elections in areas affected by insecurity, where voter access and electoral logistics may be compromised. Nevertheless, the elections present an opportunity for political actors to engage citizens on concrete solutions."

He also lamented the shrinking civic space in Nigeria, described it as "My greatest concern", and further stated that "A healthy democracy depends on citizens being able to speak freely, criticize government policies, organize peacefully, and hold public officials accountable without fear of intimidation.

"The restrictions on protests, mistreatment of journalists and activists, and use of certain laws give me cause to worry. The strength of a democracy is not tested by how it treats those who support government policies but by how it treats those who disagree with them."