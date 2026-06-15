Somalia Hosts Second National Ai Summit to Drive Digital Transformation

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Communications Authority (NCA) on Monday opened the second edition of the AI Summit Somalia 2026, bringing together government officials, academics, researchers, students and private sector representatives to explore how artificial intelligence can contribute to the country's development.

The two-day summit, organised by the National Communications Authority in partnership with the AI Somalia Community, was held with the support of Zamzam University and the Somali National University (SNU), which jointly participated in coordinating the event.

Somalia's Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir Mohamed, officially inaugurated the conference, highlighting the importance of strategically harnessing artificial intelligence to advance education, scientific research, innovation and the growth of a knowledge-based economy.

He said Somalia should position itself to benefit from the opportunities presented by AI, particularly as the country seeks to accelerate digital transformation and improve the delivery of public services.

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The summit aims to create a national platform that brings together government institutions, higher education establishments, researchers, students, innovators and private companies to foster effective collaboration and develop AI-driven solutions tailored to Somalia's needs.

Participants are expected to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing public services, promoting innovation, supporting socio-economic development and helping shape the country's digital future.

The gathering reflects Somalia's growing interest in emerging technologies as policymakers and industry leaders seek to harness digital tools to support development and economic growth in a country rebuilding after decades of conflict.