Somalia: Somali President Hosts Italian Investors to Promote Trade and Investment

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday received a delegation of Italian business leaders and investors at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, as the two countries sought to deepen economic ties and boost investment opportunities in the Horn of Africa nation.

The delegation, which was in Mogadishu to participate in a conference on Somali-Italian trade and investment cooperation, included executives from major companies, industrial firms and prominent investors interested in exploring opportunities in Somalia's emerging market.

Italy's ambassador to Somalia attended the meeting, during which discussions focused on strengthening economic relations and expanding commercial cooperation between the two countries.

President Hassan Sheikh welcomed the delegation and praised their visit, saying Somalia was undergoing significant transformation in security, economic recovery and efforts to create an environment conducive to international investment.

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He encouraged Italian investors to take advantage of opportunities in key sectors of the Somali economy, particularly infrastructure, energy, fisheries, agriculture, manufacturing and social services.

For their part, members of the Italian delegation thanked the Somali president for the warm reception and the opportunity to engage directly with the country's leadership. They expressed interest in investing in Somalia, citing the potential of its growing markets and ongoing development projects.

The meeting reflects Somalia's broader efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic partnerships as the government seeks to rebuild the country's economy after decades of conflict and instability.