Somalia: Eutm-Somalia Mission Force Commander Visits Snaf Sustainment Command At Villa Baidoa, Reaffirming EU Partnership

15 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Brigadier General Elio Manes, Mission Force Commander of EUTM-Somalia, visited the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) Sustainment Command at Villa Baidoa, reaffirming the strong partnership between the European Union and the SNAF.

During the visit, Brig. Gen. Manes reviewed the results of the recent Communications and Information Systems (CIS) Workshop conducted under the EU-funded SNA III Project.

The initiative supports the development of modern communications capabilities, contributing to more effective command, control, and coordination within the SNAF.

The Mission Force Commander also toured the Sustainment Command Operations Room, where SNAF personnel plan and coordinate logistics support for units deployed across Somalia.

The visit highlighted the growing capacity of Somali-led sustainment structures and the increasing ability of the SNAF to provide operational support nationwide.

Through initiatives such as the SNA III Project, the European Union continues to support Somalia in building professional, capable, and sustainable security institutions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.