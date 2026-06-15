Somalia: Eutm-Somalia Mission Force Commander Visits Snaf Sustainment Command At Villa Baidoa, Reaffirming EU Partnership

Mogadishu — Brigadier General Elio Manes, Mission Force Commander of EUTM-Somalia, visited the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) Sustainment Command at Villa Baidoa, reaffirming the strong partnership between the European Union and the SNAF.

During the visit, Brig. Gen. Manes reviewed the results of the recent Communications and Information Systems (CIS) Workshop conducted under the EU-funded SNA III Project.

The initiative supports the development of modern communications capabilities, contributing to more effective command, control, and coordination within the SNAF.

The Mission Force Commander also toured the Sustainment Command Operations Room, where SNAF personnel plan and coordinate logistics support for units deployed across Somalia.

The visit highlighted the growing capacity of Somali-led sustainment structures and the increasing ability of the SNAF to provide operational support nationwide.

Through initiatives such as the SNA III Project, the European Union continues to support Somalia in building professional, capable, and sustainable security institutions.