Gambia: Africmed Hospital Enhances Basse College of Education With Vital Medicines to Strengthen Its Health Support System

The Executive Committee of the School of Education at Basse College has extended profound appreciation to Dr Omar Jagne and the management of Africmed International Hospital for their generous donation of essential medicines and continued support to the institution and its surrounding community.

The donation, described as timely and impactful, is expected to significantly strengthen the college's health support system and benefit both students and staff, many of whom face challenges accessing adequate healthcare services in the Upper River Region.

In a statement of gratitude, the Executive Committee of the college commended Africmed for the hospital's "noble gesture of compassion and service to humanity," noting that the intervention goes beyond institutional support and directly touches lives within the academic community.

"Your kindness, compassion, and commitment to saving lives have touched our hearts and made a meaningful impact on our community," the statement read. "We deeply appreciate this noble gesture and the spirit of service demonstrated by your institution."

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The Committee further emphasised that the donation reflects the growing importance of partnerships between the health sector and educational institutions in strengthening community well-being, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Basse College, located in one of the country's key educational hubs in the Upper River Region, continues to play a vital role in training future educators. However, like many institutions outside the Greater Banjul Area, it faces infrastructural and resource constraints, including limited access to medical supplies for emergencies and basic healthcare needs.

Officials say the donation from Africmed International Hospital will help bridge some of these gaps and enhance the institution's capacity to respond to health-related incidents on campus.

Students and staff have also welcomed the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of solidarity that strengthens the bond between institutions working for community development. Many expressed hope that such partnerships will be sustained and expanded to support other schools and training institutions across the region.

Dr Omar Jagne and his team at Africmed International Hospital were praised for their continued commitment to humanitarian service and healthcare outreach. The institution has been increasingly recognised for its role in supporting vulnerable communities through medical assistance and outreach initiatives.

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The Executive Committee concluded its message with prayers for continued success and blessings for the hospital and its leadership.

"May Allah richly bless Dr Omar Jagne and the entire AFRICMED International Hospital family, grant you continued success, good health, and the strength to keep transforming lives. Thank you for standing with us in the service of humanity," their statement said.

The gesture has been widely described as a model of public-private collaboration, highlighting the critical role of health institutions in supporting education and community development across The Gambia.