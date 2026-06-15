Gambia: CMC Moves to Calm Tensions in Opposition Coalition Talks

The Gambia's Opposition Coalition Mediation Committee (CMC) has stepped forward to clarify its role in the heated coalition-building process ahead of the 2026 presidential election, appealing for calm as public debate intensifies.

In a statement signed by Secretary Ebrima S. Bah, the CMC stressed that it comprises civil society members with no partisan political affiliations. Its mandate, the committee explained, is to mediate and facilitate dialogue among opposition parties and movements seeking to form a united front.

The CMC underscored that it works in tandem with the Coalition Taskforce Mediation Committee (CTMC), which is made up of representatives from the political parties themselves. While the CTMC is responsible for crafting and implementing coalition strategies, the CMC's role is to ensure the process remains transparent, fair, and inclusive.

Acknowledging the surge of public interest and spirited debate on social media, the committee expressed appreciation for Gambians' engagement. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting coalition members in their efforts to identify and select a credible flagbearer for the 2026 polls.

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"The criteria for selecting a coalition flagbearer are still under discussion," the statement noted, adding that coordination with other mediation groups is ongoing to strengthen the broader coalition-building process.

The CMC appealed for patience and calm, assuring the public that it is working to facilitate a transparent and effective process.