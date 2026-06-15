South Africa: Empowering More Youth to Become Entrepreneurs

The pressing crisis of high unemployment in South Africa can no longer be addressed by government alone, it requires a collective effort from the public sector, private sector, labour, civil society and communities themselves. The time has come for young people to seize the power of small businesses and create employment opportunities in their own communities.

The latest Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force report revealed that unemployment stood at 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026. These figures should keep us all awake at night. The country's unemployment rate remains a deeply concerning reality, and sadly, the burden falls most heavily on the youth and women who make up a substantial proportion of our population. This growing crisis demands bold action and entrepreneurship at the local level must be part of the solution.

Most people think that becoming an entrepreneur requires a big idea and substantial capital, yet that is not always the case. Small businesses are proving to be a powerful way to revive township economies and at the same time create much-needed jobs.

Starting a small business to meet identified needs in our communities will not only provide our youth with an income but can also begin a cycle of community upliftment. It is for this reason that South Africans, in particular, women and young people with an aptitude for business, are encouraged to seize the opportunity and start their own small businesses.

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Over the years, government has introduced a range of interventions aimed at empowering young people and creating pathways into the economy. Programmes such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the Youth Employment Service, skills development initiatives, public employment programmes and support for entrepreneurship are part of broader efforts to ensure that young South Africans are not left behind.

Through the Department of Small Business Development, and institutions such as the Small Enterprise Development Agency and the National Youth Development Agency, government continues to invest in skills training, funding access, and business support.

Additionally, the Transformation Fund continues to be instrumental in supporting black-owned businesses and historically disadvantaged individuals. Furthermore, R350 million has been committed for 'a government and business partnership' aimed at placing 130 000 young people into learning and employment opportunities.

This is in addition to R95 million committed to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to support Youth Employment Innovation Projects also aimed at placing 7 000 young people into productive economic activities.

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Government led by the Department of Employment and Labour, has also declared 2026 as "The Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work, in Honour of the 1976 Youth and Commemoration of the Youth Uprising Golden Jubilee." This is a clarion call to repositioning and repurposing government interventions, to respond more effectively to South Africa's deepening unemployment crisis.

Government recognises the youth as the future leaders of our country and in addition to entrepreneurship calls on young people to also choose careers that are in high demand such as engineering and information technology.

*Nene is the Acting Deputy Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)