Uganda's Kabalega Airport 98 Percent Complete

Kabaale — Uganda expects to receive the completed first phase of Kabalega International Airport by the end of July, marking a major milestone in the country's ambitious aviation infrastructure programme.

Speaking at the 53rd Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Board Air Services Licensing Committee meeting in Kampala on Friday, Acting Director General Olive Birungi Lumonya said Phase I of the Hoima airport project is now 98 percent complete and on track for handover by July 31.

"Phase I of the project is now 98 percent complete and is expected to be finalised by 31st July 2026," Lumonya said.

She added that the government has moved to fast-track parts of the second phase in preparation for Uganda's hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The passenger terminal building, part of Phase II, will see the contractor assume the site on July 1, 2026, with completion scheduled for March 2027.

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Construction of Kabalega International Airport, which forms part of the Kabaale Industrial Park and the head of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), started in 2019 with an envisaged 36-month timeline. However, progress was interrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, causing prolonged delays and cost overruns.

Beyond Kabalega, Lumonya revealed that government has embarked on an ambitious programme to upgrade six priority airports across the country: Kidepo, Arua, Gulu, Kasese, Kisoro and Pakuba.

On June 5, 2026, President Yoweri Museveni officially commissioned the construction of Kidepo International Airport in Karenga District.

The landmark project, valued at over $72 million and funded by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, will feature a 3.6-kilometre runway, a modern passenger terminal covering 7,408 square metres, and a cargo terminal of 74,200 square metres.

Project preparation for the redevelopment of Arua, Gulu and Kasese airports has been completed, while Kisoro and Pakuba remain at the preparation stage. At Pakuba Airport, modernisation of the terminal building has reached 97 percent completion.

Meanwhile, Entebbe International Airport continues its expansion and modernisation. In April 2026, the airport handled 189,130 international passengers. Cargo traffic also recorded growth, with exports reaching 3,389 metric tonnes and imports 1,434 metric tonnes.

UCAA Board Chairperson Justice Dr Steven Kavuma noted that continued demand for operating licences reflects growing confidence in Uganda's aviation sector. Uganda currently has 25 licensed air operators providing passenger, cargo, flight training and private aviation services.

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The country has signed air services agreements with 64 nations, allowing 20 international airlines to operate scheduled services to and from Entebbe, linking Uganda to major destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.