South Africa: Call to Respect the Elderly As Gauteng Marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The Gauteng Department of Social Development on Monday joined the world in observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

"The day raises awareness about the abuse, neglect and exploitation of Older Persons and encourages communities to protect their rights and dignity," it said of Monday's commemoration.

The provincial department explained that it provides a range of services to support older persons, including active ageing programmes, community-based care and support services, residential care facilities, awareness campaigns and social work interventions.

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The programmes aim to promote the well-being, safety and social inclusion of older persons.

"Older Persons are the custodians of our history, values and wisdom. They have played an important role in building our communities and supporting families. We cannot allow them to live in fear of abuse, neglect or exploitation. Every older person deserves to feel safe, respected and valued," Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The MEC urged families and communities to report cases of abuse and to treat older persons with dignity and respect.

"Many cases of elder abuse occur behind closed doors and often go unreported. We urge communities to be vigilant and to report any form of abuse, neglect or exploitation of older persons. Protecting older persons is not only a government responsibility, it is a responsibility that belongs to all of us," she said.

The public can report cases of abuse, neglect or exploitation of older persons to the Department of Social Development Gender-Based Violence Command Centre on 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV), send a Please Call Me to 1207867#, or contact their nearest social work office, or the South African Police Service.