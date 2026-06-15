South Africa: National Youth Parliament Pays Tribute to 1976 Students

15 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament will convene the National Youth Parliament on Monday, in Johannesburg, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Student Uprisings and mark 30 years of South Africa's transformative Constitution.

Taking place under the theme: "Youth Empowerment for a Suitable Future," the 2026 Youth Parliament will reflect on whether the Constitution has delivered on its promise to build an equal and cohesive society, with a particular focus on youth development, economic participation and social cohesion.

The day will feature a reflection on the 1976 Uprisings, including a panel discussion with survivors and activists titled: "We planned it, we marched it: what happened on 16 June and why it matters."

National Youth Day is celebrated on June 16 to honour the role young people played in the fight against apartheid and the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This year's commemoration marks the 50th Anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, one of the defining moments in South Africa's liberation struggle.

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will deliver the high-level opening address and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, will present the closing remarks.

Representatives from faith-based organisations, LGBTQ+ youth, youth in arts, disabled youth forums and unemployed graduates will participate in the session.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.