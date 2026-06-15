Nigeria: Raising Tomorrow's Innovators Through Ai and Environmental Storytelling

Adetunwase Adenle, a four-time Guinness World Records holder and co-founder of Animation Hub, has officially announced the launch of the Feature Earth AI Creators Programme, a nationwide initiative aimed at equipping Nigerian children with skills in artificial intelligence, animation, digital storytelling and environmental innovation.

Spearheaded by Adenle--who is also the founder of the Slum Art Foundation and Project Coordinator of the Feature Earth AI Creators Programme--the project seeks to inspire a new generation of creators capable of harnessing technology to address environmental challenges through storytelling and innovation.

Launched on June 5 to mark World Environment Day, the initiative will engage 5,760 schools across Nigeria, with 24 children selected from each participating school. More than 138,000 children between the ages of eight and 15 are expected to benefit from training in artificial intelligence, animation, environmental awareness, creative problem-solving and digital content creation.

Participants will learn to use AI-powered animation tools to produce short films and visual stories highlighting environmental issues affecting their communities, including plastic pollution, flooding, climate change, waste management, biodiversity conservation and sustainable living practices.

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According to Adenle, the programme is designed to prepare Nigerian children for the future while empowering them to contribute actively to environmental solutions.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, and our children deserve the opportunity to learn, create and innovate with these tools," Adenle said. "We want children to move beyond being consumers of technology and become creators of ideas, solutions and stories that can positively impact their communities.

"Through animation and AI, children can raise awareness of environmental challenges while proposing solutions in ways that are creative, engaging and impactful. This initiative is about empowering the next generation of innovators, storytellers and environmental leaders."

The Feature Earth AI Creators Programme is being delivered through Animation Hub in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) under the bank's Flip to Tech Initiative, a platform dedicated to equipping young Nigerians with future-ready digital skills and opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Omoniyi Iyanda, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at FCMB, said the initiative aligns with the bank's commitment to youth empowerment, innovation and sustainable development.

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"At FCMB, we believe that investing in young people is one of the most effective ways to create lasting impact," Iyanda said.

"Through the Flip to Tech Initiative, we are helping children gain access to emerging technologies while encouraging them to become active participants in solving environmental challenges."The Feature Earth AI Creators Programme reflects our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and demonstrates how technology, education and sustainability can work together to create meaningful change."

The programme will culminate in a nationwide competition featuring two award categories. Participants will present original AI-powered environmental storytelling projects, with outstanding entries receiving cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, recognition awards and national exposure.

Organisers believe the initiative has the potential to become one of Africa's largest youth-focused AI education and environmental storytelling movements, providing a platform for children to develop critical digital skills while contributing ideas that support sustainable development.

By combining Animation Hub's expertise in creative technology education with FCMB's commitment to youth development and sustainability, the Feature Earth AI Creators Programme aims to inspire a generation of young Nigerians capable of using artificial intelligence, creativity and innovation to help build a better future.